HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,068 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,146 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

EA stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.70. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,095.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

