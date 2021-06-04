HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Radware worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of RDWR opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. Radware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

