Holistic Financial Partners Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

