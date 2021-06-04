Holistic Financial Partners Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $224,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,914 shares of company stock worth $89,471,835 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC opened at $146.59 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.03. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.