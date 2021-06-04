HomeServe (LON:HSV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average on Analyst Downgrade

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,300. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 945 ($12.35), with a volume of 355,911 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,345.56 ($17.58).

In other news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s payout ratio is currently 2.61%.

About HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

