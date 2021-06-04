Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $752,400.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $59,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

