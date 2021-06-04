Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP D R. Wyatt Sells 500 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HII traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,832. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

