Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP D R. Wyatt Sells 500 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE HII traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,832. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.24.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.