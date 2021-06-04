ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.23

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.23 and last traded at $89.26, with a volume of 73443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.26.

Several brokerages have commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ICF International by 34.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

