Iconic Token (ICNQ) Hits Market Cap of $5.33 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $11,442.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00068921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00297734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00235242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.93 or 0.01203507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,705.90 or 1.00190974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

