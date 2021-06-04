iExec RLC Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.74 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00012687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $374.91 million and approximately $49.74 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00077930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.70 or 0.01007174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.96 or 0.09768265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051846 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

