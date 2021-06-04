ImageCash (IMGC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. ImageCash has a total market cap of $114,362.75 and approximately $8.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCash has traded 64.4% higher against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00067769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00295816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00238332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.31 or 0.01134808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,192.55 or 0.99942101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,419,096 coins and its circulating supply is 5,300,096 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

