Immersion (IMMR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

6/3/2021 – Immersion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

5/27/2021 – Immersion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

5/26/2021 – Immersion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

5/18/2021 – Immersion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

5/17/2021 – Immersion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

5/11/2021 – Immersion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

5/7/2021 – Immersion was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/5/2021 – Immersion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

IMMR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 298,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,262. The firm has a market cap of $268.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $678,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,359. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 344.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1,468.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,673 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 338.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 417,714 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 280.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 362,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

