ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.80. 158,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,321,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

