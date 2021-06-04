Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$49.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CSFB upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.78.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$40.77 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.28.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.7983398 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

