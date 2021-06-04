Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$49.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CSFB upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.78.
Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$40.77 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.28.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
