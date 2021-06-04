IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 754 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

IR stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.