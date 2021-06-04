IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 769 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $201,627,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $57,418,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRE opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

