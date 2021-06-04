IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 8,534 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 179.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Shares of BAR opened at $18.58 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91.

