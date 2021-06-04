IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Incyte by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Incyte by 46.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Incyte by 41.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

