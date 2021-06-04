IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $58.82 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

