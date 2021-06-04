IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,587 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after buying an additional 426,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $7,404,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 99,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 98,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $856.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 213.37% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading increased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.