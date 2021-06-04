Inex Project Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 1,233.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Inex Project has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $18.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inex Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Inex Project has traded up 1,245.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00299608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.01168134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,458.91 or 0.99840988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Coin Trading

