Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.76 ($45.60).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

