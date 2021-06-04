Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 154,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,824,607. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $297,559,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Infosys by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

