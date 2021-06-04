Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,267 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,559,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $48,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $47,148,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

