Innovative Portfolios LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

