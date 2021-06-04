Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) Trading Up 0.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 1,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.