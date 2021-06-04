Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Inogen reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.41 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $945,258.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,871.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,844 shares of company stock worth $2,444,137 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

