Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,219 shares of company stock valued at $642,676. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after buying an additional 3,272,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 796,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 213,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 440,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 482,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.