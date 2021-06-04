Insider Buying: Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Acquires A$865,000.00 in Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) insider Mark Johnson purchased 8,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$865,000.00 ($617,857.14).

Mark Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dateline Resources alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Mark Johnson purchased 1,555,555 shares of Dateline Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$7,777.78 ($5,555.55).

On Tuesday, April 13th, Mark Johnson purchased 79,135,778 shares of Dateline Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$316,543.11 ($226,102.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Dateline Resources Limited primarily engages in mining and exploration of gold properties in Australia, the United States, and Fiji. It also explores for copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Gold Links mine located in Colorado; Lucky Strike and Mineral Hill mines covering an area of approximately 350 acres; and Raymond and Carter mines comprising approximately 1,300 acres located in Colorado, the United States.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dateline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dateline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.