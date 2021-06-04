Insider Buying: DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Portfolio Manager Purchases $10,390.00 in Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Portfolio Manager Kyle P. West purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,390.00.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

