Insider Buying: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Acquires 5,100 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $100.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $6,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.