Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director James P. Parmelee acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,364.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GEG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,785. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

