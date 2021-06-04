Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells 10,835 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Caleres stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 31,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,235. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $999.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.69. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $28.16.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

