Insider Selling: Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Insider Sells $23,771.28 in Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Jason Capitel sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $23,771.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,546.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jason Capitel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00.
NASDAQ INOV opened at $31.05 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.