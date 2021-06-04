Insider Selling: Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Insider Sells $23,771.28 in Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Jason Capitel sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $23,771.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,546.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Capitel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inovalon alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $31.05 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.