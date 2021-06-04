Insider Selling: Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) COO Sells 89,102 Shares of Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.75. 3,633,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.42.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after buying an additional 6,712,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,671,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,027 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

