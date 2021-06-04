Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $182,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $63,742.29.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $122,593.23.

On Thursday, April 8th, Thilo Schroeder sold 136,436 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,681,119.16.

On Monday, April 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,629,405.33.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $1,093,517.52.

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $1,179,361.92.

PMVP opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.00. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,835,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after buying an additional 802,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

