Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Sells 2,359 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $23,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 348,001 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

