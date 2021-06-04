Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $282.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $860,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,622,047 shares of company stock valued at $61,284,334. 20.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

