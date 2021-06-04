Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Intact Financial stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.09. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

