Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Intact Financial stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.09. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.