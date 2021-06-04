Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$188.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$170.00 to C$188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFCZF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.65. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

