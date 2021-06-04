Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.