Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$20.00 by CSFB

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) received a C$20.00 price objective from equities research analysts at CSFB in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPL opened at C$20.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.01. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$11.23 and a 52 week high of C$20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.