Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 131.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,855,000 after buying an additional 4,438,020 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,162,000 after buying an additional 3,056,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after buying an additional 2,688,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,182,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17.

