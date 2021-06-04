Interactive Financial Advisors Has $126,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 115.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.17 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

