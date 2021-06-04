Interactive Financial Advisors Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up about 1.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $375.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.74. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $261.44 and a 52 week high of $392.37.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

