Interactive Financial Advisors Purchases 50,330 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10,292.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

IJT opened at $130.17 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.17 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.30.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

