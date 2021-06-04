Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 3,212 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

PZA opened at $27.21 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.03.

