Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Increased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

