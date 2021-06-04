Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.18 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

