Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $330.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $231.47 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

